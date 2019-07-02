Electronic Specialties introduces a new product, the No. 805 Automotive Test Probe Kit.

This kit features quality test leads with an extended length of 64 inches. Also included with the kit are premium, extra sharp test probes and a set of large jaw crocodile clips, said the company.

The 64-in. test leads connect with the probes or clips via the 4mm straight banana plugs. This test lead can connect with many different accessory test adapters and back probes.

Included crocodile clips are extra large and designed to clip to battery posts for solid ground testing. The kit includes a hard storage case for safe keeping.

These new test leads fit almost all digital multimeters and can also be used with hand-held scopes. Applications include automotive, industrial, HVAC, electrical, marine, small engine and more.

For additional information, visit Electronic Specialties.