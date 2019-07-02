News/Electronic Specialties
ago

Electronic Specialties Automotive Test Probe Kit Includes Extended Length Test Leads

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Venom Steel Offers Nitrile Disposable Gloves

Electronic Specialties Automotive Test Probe Kit Includes Extended Length Test Leads

Gray Pneumatic Introduces 1/4-in. Universal Socket Set

Actron Introduces New Wi-Fi Borescope Camera

Cloyes Unveils New Global Branding Strategy, Supporting Website

AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates And Honors Top-Performing Vendors

Bar's Leaks Now Offers Super Leak Fix

AAPEX 2019 To Recognize Exhibitors With Best Booth Awards

Aeromotive Introduces Summer Rebates Program

Edelbrock Advances LS Engine Performance Through Nearly 100 Products

Electronic Specialties introduces a new product, the No. 805 Automotive Test Probe Kit. 

This kit features quality test leads with an extended length of 64 inches. Also included with the kit are premium, extra sharp test probes and a set of large jaw crocodile clips, said the company. 

The 64-in. test leads connect with the probes or clips via the 4mm straight banana plugs. This test lead can connect with many different accessory test adapters and back probes. 

Included crocodile clips are extra large and designed to clip to battery posts for solid ground testing. The kit includes a hard storage case for safe keeping.  

These new test leads fit almost all digital multimeters and can also be used with hand-held scopes. Applications include automotive, industrial, HVAC, electrical, marine, small engine and more.

For additional information, visit Electronic Specialties.

Show Full Article