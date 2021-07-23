Direct Injection and Turbochargers

In many late-model cars and SUVs, the base 1.4L engine is able to make 20% more power with 20% less displacement when compared to bigger engines from a decade ago. Gains in power and fuel economy have been realized with direct injection and turbocharging.

But making more power with less displacement puts additional stress on the engine, which has caused engines to experience problems like carbon deposits.

The oil in the crankcase of a direct-fuel-injected or turbocharged engine can make a huge difference in the health and performance of the engine. The right oil can reduce carbon deposits. The wrong one? Well…

In recent years, many manufacturers have recommended specific oil grades that meet proprietary requirements. These are not to be ignored if you are changing the oil on a direct injection or turbocharged engine. The oil is not magic. Oil is a mixture of additives and base stock, components tuned for specific characteristics. For modern engines, the two most important characteristics are volatility in the crankcase and what happens if the oil is burned in the combustion chamber.

Oil Volatility

One of the earliest oil tests was the NOACK test, which involves heating a sample of oil and measuring what is left. The more sludge or carbon that is left, the higher the volatility number.

Most conventional oils have high volatility numbers, meaning it vaporizes more quickly when exposed to heat. The high number means that the oil can become thicker over time and won’t lubricate as well. It also means that there is a greater volume of oil vapor in which the PCV system has to process.

These vapors can be loaded with hydrocarbons and stick to the intake valves, causing a carbon deposit problem. Synthetic oils have much lower oil volatility, reducing the amount of oil vapor and the possibility of carbon deposits forming on the intake valves, piston crown or intake manifold.

What Is In The Oil?

When a piston travels up and down in the cylinder, oil is splashed onto the walls of the cylinder. Although most of the oil is scraped away from the walls by the oil control piston ring, some oil remains in the small crosshatch finish of the walls. Also, the oil can become trapped in the compression rings.