CRP Automotive Marks 40 Years of Pentosin Technical Fluids in North America 

CRP Automotive is recognizing the 40th anniversary of the Pentosin brand of technical fluids in North America. CRP Automotive began selling Pentosin fluids in the North American market in 1983 and offers the import vehicle community a comprehensive line of antifreeze, brake fluids, hydraulic fluids, motor oil, transmission fluids and kits.

CRP Automotive will mark the anniversary with specialty signage and featured products at this year’s AAPEX Show in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 31st-November 2nd, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating four decades of offering the Pentosin brand to our wide and loyal customer base in the North American market,” said Mark Malone, Pentosin brand director. “These are fluids that are trusted by the OE market for ‘first fills’ and our customers trust that when they choose a Pentosin fluid, they are choosing a product that will meet the technical challenges of today’s advanced European and Asian vehicles.”

For more information on the Pentosin line, visit crpautomotive.com/brands/pentosin/, or stop by the CRP Automotive booth (Booth #A3471) at the 2023 AAPEX Show.