Connect with us

Products

Continental Offers New Wiper Motors And Transmissions

The new line of OE wiper motors and transmissions is for import and domestic cars and light trucks from 2005-2020.
Advertisement
 

on

Continental has introduced a new line of original equipment windshield wiper systems replacement parts that are available directly to the aftermarket. Formerly dealer-only parts, the Continental program offers 20 part numbers of wiper motors and transmissions providing applications on import and domestics cars and light trucks from model years 2005-2020.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Christina Bergstrom, Continental senior product manager, announced the new line and noted, “Unlike other programs in the aftermarket, the Continental wiper motor and transmission product line was created from grassroots research with technicians and OE product developers to help solve repair problems on today’s vehicles. We analyzed vehicle systems information and received input from technicians to develop the most sought-after components in late-model wiper system service.”

Built from the ground up as original equipment, Continental wiper motors and transmissions do not include any remanufactured parts, core deposits or aftermarket consolidation short cuts. Coverage provided by the Continental wiper systems exceeds 21 million VIO, featuring popular models from Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ford, Jeep, Lexus, Nissan and Toyota.

For more information, visit: www.usa.vdo.com or contact [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: JASPER Offers Remanufactured Ford 6.2L Engine

Products: Brighten Dark Work Zones With Ullman’s 3 SMD LED Work Lights

Products: Red Line Synthetic Oil Expands Into Antifreeze

Products: USMW Professional Series Adds New Part Numbers

Advertisement

on

Continental Offers New Wiper Motors And Transmissions

on

Bosch Launches New ADAS And Body Electronics Catalog

on

Snap-on Pass Thru Assistant Helps Shops Reprogram Vehicles

on

Bosch And Mitchell Collaborate On New Tool
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Sponsored Content: Get the Right Gasket the First Time, Easily and Online

Products: Bosch Launches New ADAS And Body Electronics Catalog

Products: Snap-on Pass Thru Assistant Helps Shops Reprogram Vehicles

News: Alliance Winter Shareholder Meeting To Go Virtual

Products: Bosch And Mitchell Collaborate On New Tool

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect