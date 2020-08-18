Connect with us

News

BorgWarner Raises Stakes For Back-To-Back Indianapolis 500 Win

 

on

BorgWarner is, once again, adding excitement to Victory Circle with its rolling jackpot, now totaling $360,000. Each year, the company sweetens the pot by adding $20,000, with the lump sum being up for grabs by the next driver who achieves back-to-back Indianapolis 500 wins. Established by BorgWarner in 1995 as a way to amplify its involvement with the classic event, the prize money has only been claimed once – by Helio Castroneves in 2002 for his back-to-back victories. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“BorgWarner has a long history with this prestigious motorsport event; from awarding the Borg-Warner Trophy to being the official turbocharger supplier of the race, the Indianapolis 500 is deep-seated within our company,” said Frédéric Lissalde, president and CEO, BorgWarner Inc. “The rolling jackpot that BorgWarner increases each year adds even more excitement to this legendary race.”

Back-to-back wins have been scarce in the history of the Indianapolis 500. In fact, since the inception of the race in 1911, only five lucky drivers have achieved this feat: Wilbur Shaw (1939-1940), Mauri Rose (1947-1948), Bill Vukovich (1953-1954), Al Unser(1970-1971) and most recently, Castroneves (2001-2002). No driver has ever clinched three straight victories. 

The 2020 race is scheduled to be held on Sunday, Aug. 23, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where the reigning champion, Simon Pagenaud, will have the chance to claim the jackpot. If Pagenaud does not end up in Victory Circle, the $360,000 will carry over to the 2021 race with an additional $20,000 added by BorgWarner. If Pagenaud is the victor, the rolling jackpot will start over at $20,000 next year.

Advertisement

Beyond the potential of winning $360,000, this year’s winner will have their likeness permanently affixed to The Borg-Warner Trophy, which is currently adorned with the faces of the previous Indy 500 winners. Additionally, at a later date, the winner will be presented with a miniature version of the coveted Borg-Warner Trophy, known as the BorgWarner Championship Driver’s Trophy or “Baby Borg” to keep for themselves.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Don Schumacher Racing, Atlas Copco Extend Partnership

News: Bosch ADS 625 Scan Tool On Shop-Ware Management Platform

News: East Penn Videos Give Inside Look At Manufacturing Process

News: AAPEX 2020 To Be Virtual Experience

Advertisement

on

BorgWarner Raises Stakes For Back-To-Back Indianapolis 500 Win

on

Schrader TPMS Academy Launches Summer Giveaway Contest

on

The Group To Hold National Membership Conference

on

Advance Auto Parts Unveils Next Iteration Of Motologic Tool
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Schrader TPMS Academy Launches Summer Giveaway Contest

News: The Group To Hold National Membership Conference

News: BorgWarner Raises Stakes For Back-To-Back Indianapolis 500 Win

Engine: Engine Build: Twin Turbo 427 cid LT Engine

Products: Autel US Releases CAN FD Adapter For MaxiSYS, MaxiIM And MaxiCheck Tablets

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect