 Biden Administration Grants $623M for US EV Charging Network

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

Biden Administration Grants $623M for US EV Charging Network

The plan includes the installation of at least 500,000 public chargers by 2030.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The Biden-Harris Administration has allocated $623 million in grants to expand the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the United States. This move is a part of the administration’s broader goal to construct a reliable, affordable and domestically produced network of EV chargers. The plan includes the installation of at least 500,000 public chargers by 2030.

Related Articles

Since President Biden took office, there has been an increase in EV sales, which have more than quadrupled. The number of available charging ports has also grown by nearly 70 percent, and over 4 million EVs are currently in use on American roads, the Biden administration said. These developments have been fueled by private sector investments exceeding $155 billion in the EV and battery supply chain.

The $623 million in grants are funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s $2.5 billion Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program. This program will support 47 projects in 22 states and Puerto Rico, aiming to construct about 7,500 EV charging ports. It works in tandem with the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula program, which focuses on building high-speed EV chargers along national highways. Recent achievements under the NEVI program include the opening of new charging stations in Ohio and New York, and groundbreaking in states like Pennsylvania and Maine.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg highlighted the administration’s commitment to leading the EV revolution, emphasizing the creation of jobs and the provision of accessible and reliable EV chargers for Americans. The Federal Highway Administration is directing $311 million of the funding to 36 community projects, including initiatives by two Indian Tribes in Alaska and Arizona. These projects will enhance EV charging and hydrogen fueling infrastructure in various settings, such as schools, parks, libraries, and multi-family housing. An additional $312 million will be allocated to 11 corridor projects situated along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, helping to fill gaps in the national charging and alternative-fueling network.

The CFI Program aligns with President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, ensuring that 40% of the benefits from federal investments reach disadvantaged communities. More than 70% of the CFI funding is dedicated to projects in such areas, the administration said. Notable projects funded by these grants include a $10 million initiative in New Jersey to build EV charging stations in disadvantaged communities and rural areas, a $15 million project in Maryland to construct 87 electric vehicle charging stations, and a $70 million investment in Texas for hydrogen fueling stations. All EV chargers built with CFI funds are required to meet the same standards as those funded by NEVI, including “made in America” requirements and adherence to workforce standards. For more details on the grant recipients and the administration’s investments in EVs, visit the Federal Highway Administration’s website and DriveElectric.gov. Further information about the Justice40 Initiative is also available.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Ford Pro, Xcel Energy Collaborate on EV Charging Port Installation

The effort aims to install 30,000 EV charging ports by 2030 for business fleets across Xcel Energy’s service territories in the U.S.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Ford Pro, the commercial division within Ford Motor Company, and Xcel Energy, national clean energy provider, announced what they said is a "unique collaboration" to support the deployment of 30,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports in Xcel Energy service territories across the U.S. by 2030, with most upfront costs offset by Xcel for qualifying business fleet customers.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Pilot Travel Centers, GM & EVgo Partner on EV Charging

The companies have opened the first 17 locations of their national electric vehicle fast charging network.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Rock Tech, Electra Collaborate on Lithium Recycling

This initiative is expected to facilitate a circular lithium value chain in North America.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Toyota Invests Big In Batteries

With an $8 billion investment, Toyota plans for 10 new BEV/PHEV battery lines by 2030.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Forecast: 80% Drop In U.S. Transportation Emissions By 2050

NREL says rapid adoption of zero-emission vehicles is critical to reduce emissions.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Rivian Launches Apprenticeship Program for Georgia Plant

Initial group will support maintenance needs through a 24-month training period.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
EVCS, Lyft Launch New EV Charging Program

EV drivers on Lyft can benefit from discounted charging on the EVCS network, helping them realize significant savings.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
LG Energy, Toyota Sign EV Battery Supply Agreement

LG Energy Solution to supply Toyota with 20GWh of high-nickel NCMA battery modules annually from 2025.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Technology Update: EV Acronyms And Terminology

Alphabet soup? Don’t worry – these strange combinations of letters will be beneficial to your career.

By Eric Garbe