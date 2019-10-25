Autolite Announces New Premium Packaging For Iridium Ultra Spark Plug

Autolite has introduced new packaging for its Iridium Ultra spark plug.

Developed to help distinguish Iridium Ultra as Autolite’s premium offering, the new packaging utilizes bold black color cues and spot varnish coatings that highlight the iconic Autolite logo and striking bolt design, the company noted.

“With Iridium Ultra spark plugs being our most technologically advanced spark plugs ever, we felt they needed packaging that visually aligns with their enhanced quality,” said Kevin O’Dowd, SVP global marketing. “In addition to the clean, fresh look, the new packaging has also been designed to better communicate the information customers most value, including plug specifications and warranty information.”

Iridium Ultra spark plugs feature an ultra 0.5 mm finewire iridium center electrode tip design with laser-welded technology for optimal ignitability and performance. The new plug’s iridium-enhanced technology protects against electrode wear factors such as extreme temperatures, oxidation and corrosion, according to the company.

The Iridium Ultra offers better fuel efficiency and longer life when compared to standard copper spark plugs, according to Autolite.