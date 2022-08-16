 Autel Releases Remote Expert Peer-to-Peer Platform Nationwide
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Autel Releases Remote Platform Nationwide

on

Dorman Introduces New Solutions Catalog 

on

Universal Technical Institute Opens 2nd New Campus In 2022

on

Northwood Student Completes First Phase Alliance Internship
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Robert Roos Is Proof That Recruitment Works (Video) Video

Robert Roos Is Proof That Recruitment Works (Video)

Jeep Cherokee Strut Install (VIDEO) Video
play

Jeep Cherokee Strut Install (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Autel Releases Remote Platform Nationwide

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Autel U.S. launches its Remote Expert platform to all MaxiSYS Ultra, MS919, and MS909 tablets nationwide.

Advertisement

The Remote Expert platform connects technicians with independent module programmers, automotive diagnosticians, and system experts who use the peer-to-peer network to perform needed services remotely.

Earlier this year, the platform debuted on the East Coast and has since become available across the country and Canada. “Techs can connect with Experts remotely from as close as down the street to thousands of miles away,” Maurice Miller, Autel’s Director of Technical Operations.

Since its debut, over 2,500 sessions have been completed, and the platform continues to grow in popularity. Remote Expert has seen more than 350 competed orders in just the first two weeks of August. 

Advertisement

As shops face a severe staff shortage and technicians are overwhelmed with the increasing complexity of today’s vehicles, Remote Expert seems a brilliant solution for the challenges repair shops and technicians face today.

 “Remote Expert is like a virtual lifeline from the technician to an Expert, said Miller, “Whatever a technician’s challenge, from a tricky diagnosis to module programming, he can use the platform to reach out to an Expert. No need to sublet the work or wait for a mobile programmer to drive to the shop; Help is a tap on the tablet away.”  

Here’s how it works: From his Autel Ultra, MS919, or MS909, the technician writes the order with vehicle identification and the issue and submits it to the Expert community. The Expert sends a quote on the job directly to the tablet. Once the price is set, the Expert connects his hardware and Autel Remote Expert device to one of Autel’s multiple pass-through servers. The servers are strategically located throughout the United States to ensure communication from the Expert’s systems to the technician’s equipment and vehicle is sent efficiently with the least latency or delay. 

Though other companies offer remote programming and diagnostics services, the Autel Remote Expert platform is unique for many reasons: The technician needs only his Autel tablet and VCI; no other hardware is required; the Expert contracts directly with the technician while Autel only acts to provide the platform and to vet each Expert to confirm that each has liability insurance and the proper education, experience, OE subscriptions, and hardware.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: ASE Education Foundation Creates Adopt-A-School Program

News: SMP Awards $20,000 Across Two Scholarships Programs

News: Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Tech OTY Finalists Named

News: New AMN Women at the Wheel Podcast Kicks off This Week

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService