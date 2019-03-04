Autel Introduces Chrysler 12+8 OBDII Connector Cable
Using the new Autel Chrysler 12+8 OBDII Connector Cable, technicians are able to communicate with new Chrysler vehicles.
Features and functions of the new Chrysler diagnostic cable include:
• Read/clear codes;
• Perform active tests;
• View generic and manufacturer live data:
• Perform TPMS OBDII relearn;
• Coding and adaptations with MaxiSYS Tablet Tools MS906BT+; and
• ADAS calibrations (requires MaxiSYS ADAS software)
For additional information, visit autel.com.