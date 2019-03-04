News/Autel
ago

Autel Introduces Chrysler 12+8 OBDII Connector Cable

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Cornwell Quality Tools Named Official Tool Of Summit Motorsports Park

Autel Introduces Chrysler 12+8 OBDII Connector Cable

WIX Filters Returns As Official Technical Partner With Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Icahn Automotive To Offer Scholarships For Future Automotive Technicians

MACS Board Of Directors Elects Officers For 2019

Subaru Tech Tip: Washer Fluid Level Sensor Diagnostics

Snap-on Introduces 400 Lumen ABS Project Light

NUCAP Industries Introduces Revolutionary Galvanized NRS Brake Pads Product Line

Sears Launches Exclusive New Line Of Craftsman Tools For Mechanics

Standard Motor Products To Award $20,000 During Blue Streak 'Stronger Than Ever' Automotive Scholarship Contest


Using the new Autel Chrysler 12+8 OBDII Connector Cable, technicians are able to communicate with new Chrysler vehicles.

Features and functions of the new Chrysler diagnostic cable include:
• Read/clear codes;
• Perform active tests;
• View generic and manufacturer live data:
• Perform TPMS OBDII relearn;
• Coding and adaptations with MaxiSYS Tablet Tools MS906BT+; and
• ADAS calibrations (requires MaxiSYS ADAS software)

For additional information, visit autel.com.

Show Full Article