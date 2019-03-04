Autel Introduces Chrysler 12+8 OBDII Connector Cable



Using the new Autel Chrysler 12+8 OBDII Connector Cable, technicians are able to communicate with new Chrysler vehicles.

Features and functions of the new Chrysler diagnostic cable include:

• Read/clear codes;

• Perform active tests;

• View generic and manufacturer live data:

• Perform TPMS OBDII relearn;

• Coding and adaptations with MaxiSYS Tablet Tools MS906BT+; and

• ADAS calibrations (requires MaxiSYS ADAS software)

For additional information, visit autel.com.