 Autel Adds EV Diagnostics and Maintenance to Roster of Classes

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Autel Adds EV Diagnostics and Maintenance to Roster of Classes

Classes are intended for current and potential owners of Autel EV diagnostic tablets.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The first two-day electric vehicle (EV) diagnostic training class is scheduled for October 3 & 4 at the Autel Port Washington, NY, headquarters and will include lectures and hands-on instruction. 

Related Articles

The 16-hour course will give students a thorough understanding of how hybrid and electric vehicles work and advise them on the equipment and tools needed to start servicing electric vehicles safely and efficiently.

Electric vehicle diagnostic and maintenance training will dominate the class with classroom and hands-on instruction on servicing electric vehicles’ key components, including in-depth-traction battery pack analysis, Battery Maintenance System controls, and the workings of converters, inverters, and motor generators.

Classes are intended for current and potential owners of Autel EV diagnostic tablets. Current and future vehicle and battery tools will be discussed or demonstrated. 

“There are nearly 3 million plugin electric vehicles on U.S. roads today, with new EV and Hybrid models released yearly by new and legacy brands,” said John Forro, Autel Trainer, and EV Diagnostics Specialist. “The time is now for shop owners and technicians to start or continue their electric vehicle diagnostics training and expand their customer base to EV drivers.

“Autel offers a great training experience at its facility. Classes are limited to twenty students, so every question gets answered, and each student can examine vehicles, components, and modules carefully.” 

Also available is an intensive two-day course focusing on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibrations with an overview of diagnostics and alignment processes. This 16-hour course provides students with a thorough understanding of the technology and functionality of these safety systems, and how to diagnose, service, and calibrate them. The Academy facility houses the complete line of Autel calibrations systems and features the new Autel ADAS Bay Max 14K flush-mounted alignment lift. 

 Contact your authorized Autel dealer to purchase an Autel Training Academy (ATA) card at a discounted rate and register for your class online at autel.com/us/academy/. ADAS and EV diagnostics classes are available monthly through December 2023. Space is limited. Please monitor our Academy page as classes with additional training topics will be scheduled, including key and immobilizer programming, ICE diagnostics, and Oscilloscope training. Two-day courses cost $1,295, with meals and hotel accommodations provided if needed. 

You May Also Like

News

Plews & Edelmann Releases 66 New Parts YTD 2023

Expanded coverage in both the Edelmann and Edelmann Elite line of products provides coverage for 50.8 million VIO.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Plews & Edelmann announced expanded coverage in both the Edelmann and Edelmann Elite line of products.

“We’ve been hard at work expanding coverage and adding key parts to our already industry leading portfolio of power steering products. In the first half of this year alone, we have introduced over 60 new and innovative power steering hoses, coolers and hard parts. Make sure to take a look at our latest releases and add these parts to stay ahead of the competition,” said Evan Bauer, Plews & Edelmann director of business development.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bosch Releases 102 Aftermarket Parts in Q2 2023

The new Bosch products cover nearly 25 million vehicles in North America, the company said.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
NGK Spark Plugs Expands Spark Plug, Ignition Coil Coverage

Expansion includes 15 new spark plug part numbers, many with high ignitability designs.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Innova to Launch Pro Diagnostic Tablets and App

The smart tablet tools and app can help maximize the diagnostic process and save technicians time, Innova said.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Anchor Adds More Honda Coverage

Eight additional part numbers have been added to support late model Honda coverage.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Hunter Engineering Releases Video on Servicing Carbon-Fiber Wheels

Video stresses need for patience and care with expensive wheels.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
DRIVE Announces Partnership with Babcox for DRIVE EXPO

Event will be held September 14th through 17th in Las Vegas.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Autel Announces Software Release for MaxiSYS 909CV

The software release extends coverage to 2023 for North America’s most popular light-, medium -and heavy-duty vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Name 2023 Tech of the Year

Twelve US technicians competed for the 2023 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year title.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers