‘The Group’ Honors Top Supplier Partners At Combined Member Meeting

Tim Fritz

Federated CEO Rusty Bishop (second from left) and Pronto CEO Bill Maggs (fourth from left) present SMP executives with the Outstanding Vendor of the Year award during the Automotive Parts Services Group meeting. (L to R): Paul Farwick, Bishop, Dale Burks, Maggs, Bill Collins, Ryan Kooiman, Ken Wendling and Eric Sills.

The Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) honored its top supplier partners during its first combined member meeting held April 9-12 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

Standard Motor Products (SMP) was honored as Outstanding Vendor of the Year and five additional supplier partners received special recognition from The Group for exceptional support in key categories important to the membership, including:

Outstanding Vendor of the Year – Standard Motor Products (SMP)

Sales Representation Support Vendor of the Year – KYB

Marketing Excellence Vendor of the Year – Dorman

Excellence in Education & Training Vendor of the Year – AVI

Service Level Excellence Vendor of the Year – Hastings

Catalog & Product Data Excellence – Bosch

“We are very fortunate to work with so many extraordinary suppliers who are committed to the success of Pronto and Federated members,” said Larry Pavey, CEO, Automotive Parts Services Group. ”We congratulate these six award winners who stand out for their demonstrated excellence and thank all of our vendor partners for their continued support of The Group and its programs.”

More than 650 members, vendors and associates participated in The Group meeting, attending a series of general sessions and informational meetings as well as participating in a lively vendor expo.

