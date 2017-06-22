News
Standard Motor Products Releases 109 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the addition of 109 new part numbers to its Standard and Intermotor lines. The release spans 24 product categories and expands coverage through the 2017 model year by more than 61 million VIO. To view the highlights, watch Standard’s latest New Parts Spotlight at youtube.com/StandardBrandParts.

Sensor and Switch Expansions

One highlight from Standard’s latest release is an expansion to its sensor line. The company introduced 61 new sensors, including 27 accelerator pedal, 12 vehicle speed and 12 ABS speed sensors. In total, the sensor expansion covers more than 26 million VIO.

Another highlight is the addition of 26 switches, covering more than 15 million VIO. Examples include headlight, ignition starter, multi-function, neutral safety, power window and windshield wiper switches. Other notables from the release include 10 transmission control solenoids, eight vacuum pumps and two VVT components.

All new applications are listed in the eCatalogs found at StandardBrand.com and IntermotorImport.com, as well as in electronic catalog providers.

