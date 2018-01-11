News/Induction Innovations
Precise And Manageable Invisible Heat From Induction Innovations

Mini-Ductor Venom (MDV-777) from Induction Innovations generates “invisible heat” to release ferrous and some non-ferrous metals from corrosion and thread lock compounds without the dangers of open flame and up to 90% faster — 3/4” nuts are turned red hot in seconds.

Venom’s feature set allows users to repair vehicles and equipment faster, safer and more profitably, and to salvage parts normally discarded.

The Venom features: a coil twist lock, an angled design with trigger, an LED usage indicator, a user-controlled LED switch and a two-year limited warranty.

