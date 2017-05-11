Power Probe Introduces ECT3000 Electrical Circuit Tracer



The Power Probe ECT3000 Electrical Circuit Tracer (PPECT3000) is an intelligent short and open finder that makes locating short and open circuits quicker and more accurate than ever before, says the company.

When the ECT3000 Transmitter is connected to an isolated circuit, it will quickly determine if the circuit has an open or if the circuit is shorted.

The ECT3000 receiver is designed to detect the signal emitted from the transmitter through the vehicle’s wiring, notifying the user of distance and direction with adjustable height sensitivity.

Other features include: auto locking signal, directional indication to the short, auto shut off and an integrated flashlight in the receiver.

