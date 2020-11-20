Innova Introduces Powered Circuit Tester

Innova Electronics Corporation , a leading supplier of test equipment and diagnostic reporting for the automotive aftermarket, recently announced the launch of its Innova 5420 Power Check powered circuit tester. The latest addition to Innova’s line of Electrical Testers , this digital tester is ideal for quickly and safely checking power and ground voltage readings on vehicles, including computerized controlled engines, electrical circuits, wiring, fuses, batteries, sensors, switches and motors, said the company.

“This powered circuit tester has been developed with input from master technicians to meet Innova’s stringent design standards and commitment to offer products that make it easier and faster to diagnose and repair vehicles,” said Bob Madison, Innova’s director of technical services. “Longtime Innova users will recognize that the patent-pending powered circuit tester swivel head is inspired by the functionality of our top selling timing lights for use in cramped, hard-to-reach locations.”

The 5420 Power Check lets users quickly and safely test and apply power/ground to switches, relays, fans and electrical circuits to see if they power on to troubleshoot a range of automotive issues. Power output options include 3V, 5V and 12/24V applications. Its digital screen and two-color LEDs accurately display the system voltage (red = low / green = good) reading and power/ground for quick readings of electrical circuits. Simply connect the 6-foot extension cable or additional 14-foot included cable to the battery and use the metal probe to test circuits. Innova’s Power Check also features a proprietary swivel-head, which enables the user to access difficult-to-reach areas. Its 10 MegOhm impedance provides enhanced safety for automotive electrical system testing such as inputs to a car or truck’s PCM. Designed for commercial use by professional automotive technicians, the 5420 Power Check MSRP is $100, which is competitively priced for DIY users as well.