Mitchell 1’s Ben Johnson To Be Featured Speaker At Auto Repair Management Conference



Ben Johnson, director of product management for Mitchell 1, will present the session, “Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies,” during the Elite Worldwide Inc. Pro Service Leadership Conference, on Wednesday, Jan. 31. The conference will take place Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina in San Diego.

“It’s an exciting time for our industry and I’m honored to be speaking at the Pro Service Leadership Conference. Keeping track of industry trends and technologies, and developing solutions to the challenges that emerge, is at the heart of what we do at Mitchell 1,” said Johnson. “Sharing those insights with leading shops at conferences like this is important so they can use the information to better define their strategies for the future.”

With the theme for the first day of the conference being “Creating Your Future by Better Understanding our Industry,” Johnson’s presentation will look into the trends and technologies impacting the future of personal transportation as well as help auto repair shop owners to better plan for the future of their businesses.

Specific topics will include: technologies that vehicle manufacturers are investing in and key drivers for those technologies; what does the term “connected car” mean?; where is the elusive autonomous vehicle that has been making so many headlines?; and how Mitchell 1, a leader in repair information solutions for the car care industry, is responding to the industry’s evolving technologies to help auto repair businesses be more successful for the long-term.

As Director of Product Management, Johnson is responsible for managing Mitchell 1’s portfolio of products for the car care industry. Since joining the company, he has overseen the launch of Mitchell 1’s flagship ProDemand repair information product, SureTrack expert-based diagnostic information, TruckSeries repair information for Class 4-8 trucks, and enhancements to Manager SE, the industry’s leading shop management system. Johnson maintains several ASE certifications and belongs to the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International. He currently serves on the Auto Care Association’s Tool & Equipment and Emerging Technologies committees, the multi-association Telematics Task Force, and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) Telematics Working Group.

More information about the Pro Service Leadership Conference is available on the Elite Worldwide website. Only members of the Elite Pro Service peer group are eligible to attend this conference. To enroll, call 858-756-3102 or email [email protected].

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call 888-724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at mitchellrep.com.