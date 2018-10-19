Mighty’s Fall Rebates Pay Customers To Care



Repair shop customers can rack up an easy $130 in combined rebates during Mighty’s annual Fall Consumer Rebate Promotion, when consumers focus on the four basics of preventive maintenance: cleaning, starting, stopping and seeing.

Mighty Auto Parts is offering a Fall promotion during October and November 2018. Consumers having their vehicle serviced at a professional shop utilizing Mighty parts and chemicals can receive these rebates as an incentive to properly care for their car.

The offerings include:

Mighty VS7 Fuel System Service, $15 rebate

Mighty VS7 Oil System Service, $15 rebate

Mighty VS7 Transmission Service, $15 rebate

Mighty Brake Pad Replacement, $15 rebate per axle

Mighty Brake Rotor Replacement, $5 rebate per rotor

Mighty Battery Replacement, $20 rebate

Mighty Aero or Visao Wiper Blade Replacement, $10 rebate

Mighty Conventional Wiper Blade Replacement, $5 rebate

Mighty Rear Wiper Blade Replacement, $5 rebate

How It Works

This Mighty promotion encouraging preventive maintenance helps professional automotive service providers using Mighty products to build consumer loyalty. Rebate checks are made payable to the original servicing retailer and mailed to the consumer. The consumer then gains the full value of the rebate upon their next service and/or purchase from the same retailer, when used within 120 days of the issue date on the check.

“These consumer rebate promotions are one more way Mighty continues to provide exceptional support to our franchise partners and they, in turn, to their customers to help grow their businesses,” said Ken Voelker, Mighty Auto Parts president and CEO. “Our rebate promotions are also a great way to encourage consumers to properly maintain their vehicles for their safety and comfort.”

For details on Mighty’s Fall Consumer Rebate Promotion, ask your local Mighty representative or go to mightyautoparts.com/fall18.