Lisle Hinged Actuator Motor Wrench Facilitates Removing, Replacing Fasteners

The new Lisle Actuator Motor Wrench Set (64100) is a toothless, infinite ratchet with a hinged handle design, which makes it easy to remove and replace fasteners on small, electric HVAC motors. The ratchet can be flipped to switch from a clockwise to a counterclockwise drive.

The set includes an 8 mm socket and 1/4 in. square drive adapter for use with 1/4 in. sockets and bit holders. The most common fasteners are 5.5 mm, 8 mm and T-15 Torx. The wrench can also be used in other hard-to-reach applications.

