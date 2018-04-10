JASPER Now Offers Remanufactured GM 2.4L Ecotec OHC Engine

JASPER announces the availability of the GM 2.4L Ecotec Direct Injection and Port Injection engines. These OHC engines are available on exchange for the following applications:

Direct Injection

2010

Chevy: Equinox

GMC: Terrain

Buick: Lacrosse

2011-2017

Chevy: Equinox, Malibu, Impala, Captiva Sport

GMC: Terrain

Buick: Regal, Lacrosse, Verano

Port Injection

2006-2008

Chevy: Malibu, HHR

Pontiac: G5, G6

Saturn: Aura, Vue, Ion

2009-2011

Chevy: Malibu, HHR

Pontiac: G6

Saturn: Aura, Vue

“JASPER replaces the OE cast aluminum pistons with upgraded aluminum pistons of our own design,” says Brad Boeglin, JASPER new product development group leader. “The JASPER-engineered piston has an anodized top land and crown, which provides a thermal barrier and reduces carbon build up. Our piston design increases oil return by 300% through the use of additional oil drain back holes, and incorporates an accumulator groove that decreases the pressure between the first and second ring. This prevents the upper compression ring from unseating at higher RPMs. Finally, a graphite coating prevents dry startup and piston scuffing.”

The JASPER remanufactured GM 2.4L Ecotec engine is covered by a 3-Year/ 100,000-mile nationwide, transferable, parts and labor warranty. Full warranty disclosure is available upon request.

For more information on the complete line of JASPER remanufactured gas engines, log onto jasperengines.com or call 800-827-7455.