HANSUN Announces Nexcat Availability

HANSUN, a manufacturer of window regulators, announced its product line availability with the WHI Solutions e-catalog Nexcat. HANSUN now has listed 1,350 SKUs in the e-catalog providing coverage for more than 150 million repair opportunities, and more than 46,000 vehicle applications.

Of the company’s recent e-catalog availability, Michael Hermosillo, HANSUN territory sales representative, said, “Representation in Nexcat allows the HANSUN brand to be more available to the customers we serve including over half of the top 50 automotive parts distributors in the Western hemisphere, including North America, South and Central America and the Caribbean.”

Nextcat is one of the leading catalogs used by top wholesalers and retailers in the automotive aftermarket industry. The e-catalog provides a complete web-based purchasing solution with year, make and model lookup for automotive aftermarket parts for nearly 2 billion vehicles. Nexcat also offers product images, smart pages and links to manufacturer’s online resources.

With headquarters and a distribution center located in Changhua, Taiwan, and Ontario, California, HANSUN services more than 100 customers globally in 30 countries. For a complete listing of products, visit its headquarters’ website at hanyale.com or its distribution center at supexauto.com.

