E3 Announces New E-commerce Website



E3 Spark Plugs, manufacturer of a full line of DiamondFIRE ignition products for street and race performance, now has a fully functioning e-commerce website where products may be purchased direct from the company. In addition to the company’s E3 Spark Plugs, E3 also offers DiamondFIRE racing spark plug wires, race distributors, a 6CDI ignition box, a high output CD coil, an external two-step rev control, race O2 sensor, electronic oil-filled can coil and E3 high-output performance coils. E3’s new DiamondFIRE billet distributor line provides an OE fit for most Chevy, Ford and HEI applications.

The e-commerce site provides an easy-to-use platform to find the right product for your application with minimal hassle. Products can be filtered by year, make, model and engine for automotive, powersports including motorcycle, ATV and UTV, marine, golf cart and power equipment for lawn and garden applications. The e-commerce site also showcases featured products, including the company’s new E3.112 racing spark plug. The cart provides an oversized image, quantity, item number and product description in addition to notice of special offers.

For more information about E3 spark plugs and performance ignition products, visit e3sparkplugs.com.