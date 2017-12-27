CRP Automotive Offers AJUSA Spool Filter Gaskets For Acura And Honda VTEC Applications



CRP Automotive, a provider of OE-quality replacement and service parts, is offering a special series of AJUSA gaskets for VTEC/Spool filter applications on Acura and Honda vehicles. These gaskets have been specially designed to deal with clogged screens in the oil housing gasket, which prevent the VTEC mechanism from working properly.

AJUSA Spool Filter Gaskets are OE-quality maintenance gaskets. CRP Automotive offers them with a 24,000-mile/two-year warranty. The current program consists of 16 SKUs. CRP says the gasket line offers excellent vehicle coverage, with each gasket providing a solution for more than 1 million vehicles in operation.

“Many of these gaskets are difficult to source making the AJUSA gasket an excellent alternative to the dealer,” said Marie Yeager, CRP’s AJUSA product manager. “We wanted to deliver an affordable, OE quality product that can deal with the issues of a leaking or clogged VTEC system. These problems can be easily remedied with the AJUSA Spool Filter Gasket Program.”