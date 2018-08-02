News/CanDo Diagnostic
CanDo Diagnostics Introduces Battery Tester, Reset Tool

The CanDo Diagnostic’s Batt R/T is a complete solution for testing all 12v and 24v batteries and electrical systems. New to the Batt R/T, it now adds battery matching and reset capabilities along with OBDII read and clear codes.

Today’s latest vehicles require a reset of the battery life when replacing batteries. Failure to do so may result in over-charging the new battery leading to shortened battery life and, in some cases, drivability issues. With the Batt R/T, you no longer need a complicated scan tool to perform a battery reset. The Batt R/T makes quick and easy work of battery resets on the following manufacturers: Porsche, BMW, MINI, VW, Volvo, AUDI, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford, Toyota, Lexus, Mazda and SEAT.

The Batt R/T is compatible with a wide variety of battery types, including CCA, SAE, DIN, JIS, IEC, EN and CA. It features quick and easy assessment of battery condition and electrical system performance.

