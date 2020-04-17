ZF Partners With Detroit Sewn To Manufacture Face Masks

ZF North America has partnered with Pontiac, Michigan-based manufacturer Detroit Sewn to help with the fight against the COVID-19 virus. A shipment of 100,000 face masks is expected to be delivered to Detroit Sewn by the end of April.

Developed for frontline healthcare workers and individuals in the community with high risk for infection, such as soup kitchens, nursing homes and other essential organizations, these masks will contribute to the fight against the contagion as ZF shifts production of some of its normal automotive safety products to this now critically needed item.

Pictured (left to right): Dan Miller, Fleming Pachucki, Lilia Rivera, Charlynn Walker, Julie Schoenherr, Brett Correll, Ryan Murphy (holding box of 1000 masks), Cathy Reis, Jake Wycinski, Jill Ladner and Nick Thorp

“The world is facing a situation unlike anything our generation has seen before and while the challenge may seem impossible, now more than ever, it’s the support of each and every individual and company working together that is truly making a difference,” said Martin Fischer, president of ZF North America and member of the board of management of the ZF Group. “It’s an honor for us to join in the fight to help protect frontline healthcare workers and everyone who is caring for others during this difficult time. We hope we can not only do our part to make a difference, but to encourage others to contribute as we get through this together.”

ZF’s Passive Safety Systems division operates 42 locations in 19 countries with nearly 40,000 employees including its joint ventures. The division specializes in occupant protection systems that help protect passengers in a crash. These include seat belt systems and airbag systems that work in conjunction and adapt to the characteristics of a crash. ZF has longstanding expertise in inflatable restraints including driver, passenger, side, curtain, knee and interaction airbags and designs, develops and supplies all aspects of an airbag system including specialized cut and sew capabilities to shape and produce air bag designs customized to the application.