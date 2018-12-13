News
ago

WIX Filters Releases 464 New Parts Globally In First 3 Quarters of 2018

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

CRP Automotive Releases 3 New Pentospeed 0W-20 Motor Oils For European Makes

WIX Filters Releases 464 New Parts Globally In First 3 Quarters of 2018

Melling Performance Extends Partnership With Elite Motorsports And Erica Enders Through 2019

Cloyes Earns Outstanding Shipping Performance Award From Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

LIQUI MOLY, Stevens-Miller Racing Announce 2019 Partnership

Hyundai Tech Tip: Engine Vibration Due To Misaligned Timing Marks On The Oil Pump

Ford Tech Tip: No Communication Codes

Dodge Tech Tip: Drone Or Vibration Present During MDS Operation

Ford Tech Tip: Gas Nozzle Stuck In Filler Neck

Aisin Earns Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance 2018 Fill Rate Award

WIX Filters has introduced 464 new parts to date in 2018. Product introductions include more than 200 new parts for the international market.

“WIX had another strong quarter for foreign nameplate applications. Our customers have a need that we can provide and once again the development team delivered,” said Donald Chilton, director of product management for WIX. “Our brand continues to lead the way in foreign and domestic passenger car coverage, while also continuing to add heavy-duty and industrial parts at a rapid pace. Our goal is to always have every filter you need regardless of what you drive, on- or off-road.”

This total includes industrial, premium light-duty and premium heavy-duty filter applications for 2018 and 2019applications. Given the number of SKUs introduced so far, WIX says it is on track to surpass 500 new parts by the end of the year.

Show Full Article