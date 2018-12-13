WIX Filters Releases 464 New Parts Globally In First 3 Quarters of 2018

WIX Filters has introduced 464 new parts to date in 2018. Product introductions include more than 200 new parts for the international market.

“WIX had another strong quarter for foreign nameplate applications. Our customers have a need that we can provide and once again the development team delivered,” said Donald Chilton, director of product management for WIX. “Our brand continues to lead the way in foreign and domestic passenger car coverage, while also continuing to add heavy-duty and industrial parts at a rapid pace. Our goal is to always have every filter you need regardless of what you drive, on- or off-road.”

This total includes industrial, premium light-duty and premium heavy-duty filter applications for 2018 and 2019applications. Given the number of SKUs introduced so far, WIX says it is on track to surpass 500 new parts by the end of the year.