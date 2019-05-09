WIX Filters Introduces 84 New Parts In 1st Quarter

WIX Filters introduced 84 new parts in the first quarter of 2019, with more than half of the new SKUs serving the heavy-duty line.

The parts include 29 light-duty parts and 45 heavy-duty parts, among other new additions, according to the company.

“We had a strong start to the year in the first quarter and expect another strong quarter coming up as we add new products,” said Donald Chilton, director of product management for WIX Filters. “The team works very hard to make sure the right parts are coming into the offering to satisfy our passenger-car and heavy-duty customers.”

The WIX team will carry the momentum into the second quarter with a commitment to quality products, the company noted. WIX said it continues to expand on its current inventory while also developing innovative new products.

“WIX is consistently committed to innovation and the latest technology,” Chilton said. “We continually stay aware of our industry’s needs and strive to continually produce products that fill those needs.”

Gastonia, North Carolina-based WIX is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.