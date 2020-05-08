Wells Engineered Products Brand Launched

Wells Vehicle Electronics, a full-service, full-line supplier of vehicle electronics and engine management products, has rebranded its business unit that serves premier recreational, automotive, agricultural and industrial original equipment manufacturers to Wells Engineered Products.

Click Here to Read More

Wells Engineered Products leverages the company’s history of innovation, engineering resources and commitment to customer service to serve as a full-line manufacturer of custom precision engine management, sensor and control products for manufacturers of premium vehicles and equipment throughout North America, said the company.

“The Wells Engineered Products Group has an extraordinary skill set that pairs all facets of product development (design, testing, validation, prototyping and manufacturing) with industry-leading customer service,” said Patrick Sommerfeld, VP of sales and marketing for Wells Vehicle Electronics. “Our Engineered Products team applies its vast experience and know-how in developing standard and custom products for leading OEMs. That OEM mindset serves to elevate our entire engineering culture, which ultimately improves our complete line of aftermarket products.”

“We’ve been collaborating with customers to solve some of their most challenging problems for several years,” said Greg Burneske, director of Wells Engineered Products. “Our customers are leaders in their markets, and they need a partner that can provide custom engine and vehicle management solutions in order to maintain their leadership position. That’s precisely what Wells Engineered Products provides.”

As part of the rebranding effort, Wells Engineered Products created a new website – www.wellsengineeredproducts.com – to provide in-depth information and relevant content on its extensive product portfolio and the custom solutions it delivers. The new site is easy-to-navigate and content-rich, offering comprehensive information on the line of ignition coils, voltage regulators, sensors, pressure switches and power electronics, as well as the custom solutions Wells has available for premium manufacturers of heavy-duty, marine, off-road, motorcycle, industrial, commercial and agricultural equipment.

The site also features a blog that delivers the latest insights on engine management, provides access to collateral materials and other resources, and presents news and upcoming events.