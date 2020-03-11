WD-40 Brand Partners With Habitat For Humanity

As part of WD-40 Company’s ongoing effort to make things better than they are today, WD-40 Brand will donate 50 cents to Habitat for Humanity for every 12 oz. can of WD-40 Smart Straw sold at participating Lowe’s Home Improvement stores between now and April 30, 2020.

Click Here to Read More

WD-40 Brand will donate up to $50,000 to Habitat for Humanity International to assist the organization in its mission to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope.

“Our company values doing the right thing and creating positive lasting memories by developing products that help people get their jobs done right,” said Erin Bala, director of brand management and innovation at WD-40 Company. “Supporting Habitat for Humanity’s vision of ‘a world where everyone has a decent place to live’ allows us to live our values and give back in a meaningful way.”

“We are excited to partner with WD-40 Brand on a national scale. Their support of San Diego Habitat has enabled critical work to address the affordable housing crisis locally, and now with their national partnership, the impact of their support will be even farther-reaching.” said Colleen Finn Ridenhour, chief development officer of Habitat for Humanity International. “We are incredibly grateful for their commitment to Habitat and to the families in need of a decent place to call home.”