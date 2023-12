WAI Announces New Part Numbers

WAI announced it added 25 new part numbers that provide coverage for more than 19.5 million vehicles in operation (VIO), including Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, Jaguar, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Mercury, Mini Cooper, Nissan, Ram, Saab, Saturn, Suzuki, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo (applicable for US and Canada).

“WAI has a strong legacy of bringing new parts and technologies to the market in premium quality formats. Our TRANSPO electronics division leads the industry in technical microchip innovations and we are proud to offer comprehensive lines in rotating electrical, engine management and wiper motor and window motor solutions including complete assemblies and wireless LIN 2 protocol connectivity. Our focus is to reduce install times, and eliminate comebacks for installers,” said Senior VP Ron Bernstein.

