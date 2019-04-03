VP Racing Fuels Named Official Fuel Of UTV World Championships

VP Racing Fuels has been named the Official Fuel of the UTV World Championships, and also will be the exclusive on-site fuel supplier for the event, which takes place April 4-7 at the Riverside Casino in Laughlin, Nevada.

“The UTV World Championships test the best of the best from Canada, the United States and Mexico,” said Mike Emerson, VP Racing Fuels regional manager. “VP is the go-to fuel for off-roading and we’re taking pre-orders for Laughlin right now.”



The UTV World Championship, owned by The Martelli Brothers, offers spectators and racers the chance to witness intense competition on one of the most challenging courses of the year. Newcomers interested in getting involved in UTV racing can visit https://www.utvunderground.com/how-to-go-utv-racing for more information.



“We are thrilled to have VP Racing Fuels as the official fuel for the UTV World Championship,” said Matt Martelli, UTV World Championship CEO. “Their products and brand are synonymous with racing and performance globally. UTV’s are now the biggest class in off-road racing and the Turbo class has become the premier class. VP’s UTV 96 gives racers a competitive advantage unlocking the true power of the Pro UTV Turbo Class! We look forward to having a long relationship with VP Racing Fuels.”



Fuel pre-orders are required for the event and can be placed at https://bit.ly/2HUc0AL.