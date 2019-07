Venom Steel’s Nitrile Disposable Gloves offer hand protection for any tough repair job where one needs shielding from grease, oil, chemicals and more. The unique two-layer, 6-mil black and white nitrile construction make the glove more rip and chemical resistant than other nitrile offerings, said the company. These heavy-duty gloves are fully textured to enhance grip and are latex-free.

For additional information, visit Venom Steel.