VDO Seat Cooling Fans Designed To Restore OE Performance For Improved Comfort

VDO Seat Cooling Fan

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket offers new VDO Seat Cooling Fans that are designed to restore original equipment performance to improve comfort for driver and front passenger seats. Formerly an OE dealer only part, VDO Seat Cooling Fans are exact replacements for the original equipment and feature the same electrical connections and mounting points, for ease of installation.

Christina Bergstrom, product manager – Interior Division, noted, “Seat cooling fans were once exclusive to luxury vehicles, but are now found on both leather and cloth seats in both luxury and non-luxury vehicles. Seat cooling fan failures are becoming more prevalent due to dust, debris and spills, so having the exact replacement part for the original equipment means that technicians can be assured in the fit, form and function of VDO Seat Cooling Fans.

Applications for VDO Seat Cooling Fans are available for popular Ford models including the Fusion, Mustang and Lincoln Continental, from 2013-‘17.

Continental also has developed an instructional video featuring the VDO Seat Cooling Fan that serves as a valuable tool to help educate technicians on the proper installation of a new VDO Seat Cooling Fan. The video gives technicians an overview of the installation procedure, highlights valuable safety tips and shows a step-by-step installation. The video takes special care to point out potential installation pitfalls to avoid, such as the importance of not bench-testing new units with a 12-volt power supply, as this may lead to part failure. The video can be viewed by visiting https://bit.ly/2V9UL1g. For more information, visit www.vdo.com/usa or contact [email protected].