Valvoline Joins NTB, Tire Kingdom To Be ‘Aligned In Hope’

During the month of October, Valvoline will support Aligned in Hope with a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Bluegrass in Lexington, Kentucky.

“At Valvoline, our 7,900 employees worldwide are committed to making our communities better places to live. Our charitable giving program works to build communities that are healthier and have a more promising future worldwide,” said Sam Mitchell, CEO of Valvoline. “We are proud to support RMHC in their mission to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. This is something we strive to achieve at Valvoline every day.”

RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. Aligned in Hope provides support to RMHC and its local Chapters through the following efforts:

After leaving the hospital, RMHC families receive a special membership card offering lifetime discounts on tires and maintenance services at any Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Center in the United States.

Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Centers provide discounted services for Ronald McDonald House shuttle vehicles used to transport families.

The TBC companies provide discounted products used on the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, which provide access to medical, dental and health care resources in communities where children need it most.

TBC Associates at more than 600 Tire Kingdom and NTB Service Centers throughout 18 states have the opportunity to support local RMHC Chapters, further reinforcing the team’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of RMHC families.

“On behalf of the guest families we serve, RMHC of the Bluegrass is very grateful to NTB and Tire Kingdom for their continued support of the Aligned in Hope campaign and to Valvoline for their generosity,” said Nate Graham, executive director of RMHC of the Bluegrass. “This support will allow us to focus on providing our families with a safe, comfortable stay while their children receive the medical care they need.”