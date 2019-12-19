News/US Motor Works LLC
US Motor Works Receives Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Award

US Motor Works LLC, a California-based manufacturer and distributor of cooling system components, fuel system components and high-performance products for the automotive and heavy-duty markets, has received the 2019 Supplier Award from the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance for Outstanding Shipping Performance for shipping 98.7% fill on average the whole year.

“It’s our honor and privilege to receive this award for the fourth year in a row from the Alliance. We at US Motor Works strive to provide the best service and the highest-quality of parts available. This is why our team continuously works hard year after year to ensure that our parts ship on time, every time,”said Gil Benjamin, president and CEO.

For more information about US Motor Works, visit www.usmotorworks.com.