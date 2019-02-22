TRICO Receives ‘Big Idea’ Award At Meijer 2019 Vendor Summit

TRICO Group recently earned the “Big Idea” Award at the Meijer 2019 Vendor Summit, an annual meeting held by the Midwest supercenter chain for suppliers to its stores.

Top supplier partners in the DIY/Automotive category were invited to pitch a game-changing business idea to Meijer. TRICO’s winning plan centered on a much improved in-store customer experience.

“Creativity, invention and ideation is what our customers seek to strengthen their competitive position and grow the business,” said Kevin O’Dowd, vice president and chief marketing officer at TRICO Group. “We are grateful for these opportunities to contribute unique programs focused on our customers’ prosperity.”

