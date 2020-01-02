Transtar Industries’ Software, transend, Integrates With ProfitBoost’s Shop Management Software

Transtar Industries, a distributor of automotive driveline parts, has reached an agreement with ProfitBoost Software LLC, a pioneer in cloud-based automotive shop management software. This partnership integrates Transtar’s proprietary parts lookup and ordering technology, transend, with ProfitBoost’s shop management software, making high-quality transmission and driveline parts more accessible to a broader market share.

Transtar CEO, Neil Sethi, said, “We are proud to partner with ProfitBoost Software, bringing our powerful parts lookup and ordering software, transend, to more customers than ever. Shops will greatly benefit from the ease and accuracy of ordering via the shop management software they use every day.”

transend is the only software of its kind that enables customers to search for the parts and products that fit a particular vehicle using its license plate number, VIN or by year/make/model/engine. Users can filter results by brand, price and availability, and with Transtar’s coast-to-coast distribution network, parts arrive as quickly as the same day.

ProfitBoost’s CEO and founder, Scott Johnson, commented, “This is the integration that I have wanted for the past 17 years – a true game-changer for this industry. ProfitBoost users can quickly find the right parts to get the job done, add it to the repair order, and sell the job. This partnership is about using the best technology to grow transmission shops.” Before launching ProfitBoost, Johnson owned and operated transmission shops for 20 years. “Transtar was my primary parts supplier for all soft and hard parts used for rebuilding our transmissions – and now, we’re proud to partner with them on this exciting integration.”