Transtar Industries Launches Remanned Transmission Products

Transtar Industries, a distributor of automotive aftermarket repair solutions, announced today the launch of its newest brand, Transmaxx, a line of customer-driven, high-quality remanufactured transmission products.

Transtar partnered with ETE REMAN to launch three remanufactured transmission electro-hydraulic control modules (TEHCMs) designed for General Motors 6-speed transmission applications. Each TEHCM is meticulously repurposed to ensure optimum performance and reliability and comes with a one-year unlimited warranty administered by ATSG, the transmission technical services support organization in North America. This product, along with the Transtar RAP kit for reprogramming, offers a complete repair solution for TEHCM needs.

“Our focus with Transmaxx is to bring to market innovative remanufactured product solutions not currently available that solve customer repair shop needs,” said Neil Sethi, president and CEO of Transtar Holding Company. “Coupled with the backing of world- class organizations like ETE REMAN and ATSG and adding innovative technology solutions like Transtar RAP kit and Transend online ordering, we are very excited about evolving Transmaxx to become the go-to reman transmission brand for a broad array of product solutions.”

“We’ve enjoyed a long and mutually beneficial partnership with Transtar. We can’t think of a better partner to launch our first TEHCM product offering,” said Noah Rickun, CEO of ETE REMAN. “Our commitment to quality sets us apart in the automotive aftermarket industry, and Transmaxx will offer the ultimate remanufactured product experience that only Transtar can provide.”

Transmaxx will be available exclusively at all Transtar, King-O-Matic, and Transmart locations across North America and available online at Transend. Stay tuned for more exciting Transmaxx remanufactured product solutions that will be coming to market soon.