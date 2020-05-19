Connect with us

News

TrakMotive Introduces 87 New Numbers

 

on

TrakMotive has announced the release of 87 new part numbers, which include automotive CV axles, ATV CV axles, drive shafts and CV intermediate shafts. These units are all in stock and ready to ship.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to Ryan Devoe, TrakMotive director of product management, AAP, “We are continuously developing new numbers on all our product offerings throughout the year. This ensures we are providing industry leading sales coverage to help our customers and professional technicians maximize any sales opportunities in the field.”

New numbers cover over 17.4* million part opportunities including:

• 55 Automotive CV Axles = 13.5* million sales opportunities

• 4 CV Intermediate Shafts = 115* thousand sales opportunities

• 15 Drive Shaft Assemblies = 3.8* million sales opportunities

• 13 New ATV CV Axles, including 6 HD applications

   *VIO Data

Learn More at www.TrakMotive.com or by calling 800-567-1608.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

House Of Representatives Passes 5th Stimulus Package

IMR: Disruption Affecting Repair Shop Purchasing Behavior

SMP Announces Launch Of New SMP Cares Website

CARDONE Wins 2 ACPN Data Excellence Awards

Advertisement

on

TrakMotive Introduces 87 New Numbers

on

IMR: Disruption In Parts Availability Affecting Purchasing

on

Champion Announces Expansion For WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil

on

SMP Extends Automotive Scholarship Contests
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Sponsored Content: How Iridium Spark Plugs Have Evolved with Engine Technology

Video: VIDEO: Spark Plug Mistakes And Recovery

News: IMR: Disruption In Parts Availability Affecting Purchasing

News: Champion Announces Expansion For WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil

News: SMP Extends Automotive Scholarship Contests

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect