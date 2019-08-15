News/Topdon
ago

Topdon Partners With Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Topdon Partners With Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions

King Introduces High-Strength Coated MC Bearings

GM: Lin Bus Diagnostics

Permatex To Sponsor StarCom Racing Team At NASCAR 2019 Bristol Night Race

Chase Elliott And Clay Millican To Make A Pit Stop In D.C. To Attend Auto Care Legislative Summit

0W16 Versus 0W20 Oil

NREL/Volvo Partnership Demonstrates Approach To Quantify Automated Vehicle Fuel Savings

Toyota To Reduce Emissions From North American Operations By Up To 40%

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces Ceramic Thermal Barrier Coating For PowerPak Pistons

GUNK Introduces New Degreasing Wipes

Topdon has paired diagnostic coverage with U.S.-based technical support provided by Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions on the ArtiPad scan tool.

The ArtiPad scan tool features a multitask-capable Android operating system, comprehensive OE-level diagnostics and remote technical support, and pairs OE-level functionality with OE repair Information, the company says. The ArtiPad offers a 12-inch screen, 8-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 64GB of memory.

Show Full Article