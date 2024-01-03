The Pronto Network Congratulates 2023 ASE Master Techs

The Pronto Network highlighted two winners of the annual ASE Master Technician of the Year award. Ian Sharp with Schweitzer’s Automotive in Eugene, OR, and Colin Gallagher with Shaffer Automotive in Jensen Beach, FL, both were selected based on test scores and overall performance. Each winner received a $1,000 cash prize and a swag box filled with prizes from sponsors. The ASE Awards banquet was held in Clearwater, Florida, in November, at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort recognizing 53 automotive professionals.

“It is an honor to sponsor and be a part of this event with the top automotive professionals across the United States. I had the opportunity to hear a multitude of humble beginnings from these great technicians and their mentorship of future technicians into our industry. Congratulations again to Ian Sharp and Colin Gallagher for their dedication to the automotive aftermarket and for winning the 2023 ASE Master Technician of the Year Award,” said Pronto Network Director of Service Dealer Programs, David Wofford.