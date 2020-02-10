The Network, Safety-Kleen Systems To Award 44 Repair Shops

Automotive Distribution Network launched a partnership with Safety-Kleen Systems Inc. for the 2019 Fall Promotion Contest. During Oct. 2019 through the end of the year, repair shops qualified by using any of Safety-Kleen’s services or products and were entered to win up to three levels of prizes.

“This promotion was a fun way for our warehouse distributors and their customers to be awarded for their ongoing partnership with Safety-Kleen” said Mark Lowry, director of marketing for The Network. “We know combining the high-quality products and services from Safety-Kleen and racing, this would be a win-win for everyone.”

Randomly drawn, 20 repair shops won Richard Petty autographed items that qualified for the Level 1 awards. For the second round of drawings, an additional 20 repairs shops were awarded a pair of NASCAR, IndyCar, or NHRA tickets of their choice that qualified for the Level 2 awards. Finally, four shops using three or more Safety-Kleen services or products were selected to win the Level 3 grand prize “King’s Experience” at the NASCAR Racing Experience!