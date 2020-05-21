Connect with us

News

The Network Partners With Repair Shop Coach

 

on

The Automotive Distribution Network (The Network) is announcing the addition of Repair Shop Coach to provide a suite of four new video training programs specifically geared toward helping shop owners run their businesses more effectively.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

These new video training programs will be part of the recently launched Network Academy (www.thenetworkacademy.com), a self-paced training resource for owners, technicians, service advisors and parts professionals.

The four comprehensive training programs will cover the four most important skill-sets required, from the shop owners’ perspective, to create a stable, thriving, and profitable business. The video training programs are:

  • Car Count Now –a proven step-by-step system for attracting and keeping more high-quality customers. 
  • Sales Now –a six-step sales system for increasing the average ticket and selling more services
  • More Money Now –a financial training course to help shop owners understand their key metrics and how they directly affect the profitability of the business.
  • Leadership Now –a definitive guide on hiring, training, and leading your team and operating a smooth-running shop.

Repair Shop Coach is a Cincinnati, Ohio-based company that is owned and staffed by shop owners who are currently running successful auto repair shops themselves so they can bring a “what’s happening now” approach to this ever-changing marketplace.

Advertisement

Company President Ron Ipach is known in the industry as “Captain Car Count” because he has specialized in helping more than 7,357 shop owners over the past 22 years to attract and keep quality customers with his unique approach of using low-cost and free marketing strategies to keeping shops filled with customers.

Free Online Training Webinar June 3

Ipach will kick off the Repair Shop Coach inclusion in The Network Academy by hosting a free online training webinar titled, “The Hardcore Truth About Attracting Customers During Difficult Times.” On this 1-hour live training webinar, Ipach will be sharing exactly what marketing has been working best for shop owners across the country to keep their car counts up during the COVID-19 crisis.

The live training will be held live twice on June 3, and the registration links for these events are as follows:

June 3 at 9 a.m. Central: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hzzf6kA6TX2X66EclOxHnw

June 3 at 2 p.m. Central: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kdQDBn8WT4SqkAoHhuFU5w

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

IMR: Disruption In Parts Availability Affecting Purchasing

Champion Announces Expansion For WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil

SMP Extends Automotive Scholarship Contests

TrakMotive Introduces 87 New Numbers

Advertisement

on

The Network Partners With Repair Shop Coach

on

New Snap-on Diagnostics European Coverage

on

Carter Adds Water Pumps To Engineered Pumps Lineup

on

DRIVE Announces Key Partnership With EasyPay Finance
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: New Snap-on Diagnostics European Coverage

Opinion: Looking For The Positive Side Of The COVID-19 Crisis

Diagnostics: VW DSG 02E Transmission: A Diagnostic Pre-Checklist

Products: Philips Announces Expanded Commercial Lighting Program

News: Carter Adds Water Pumps To Engineered Pumps Lineup

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect