The Network Offers 30-Day Free Platinum Pass For Training

The Automotive Distribution Network (The Network) announces a 30-day free trial for its Platinum Pass through the Network Academy. The Platinum Pass includes 175+ technical and service advisor training videos. That is more than 550 hours of training at no cost to repair shops during the COVID-19 crisis. This special offer can be accessed at www.thenetworkacademy.com through the end of April.

“The current situation of the COVID-19 crisis is something that is effecting everyone,” stated David Prater, president of the Network. “As a company, we have moved quickly to offer support to our customers and members across the country.”

The Network Academy catalog of courses offers multiple training genres that fit all categories of automotive professionals, including resources on technical, managerial, parts professionals, counterman training, as well as automotive technician instruction in diagnostics, drivability, diesel, hybrid, and electrical systems. The Network Academy also features a robust collection of ASE test preparation classes to prepare for those all-important ASE certification examinations. The new platform includes an event calendar, industry blog, technician tips, technical articles, industry news and an opportunity to test the student’s knowledge with a quick quiz.