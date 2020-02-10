The Network Awards Two Repair America Grand Prize Trips

Click Here to Read More

At the end of the promotion, 10 grand prize winners and their guests will receive the Ultimate Outdoor Experience in Denver, Colorado. Each winner will be treated to an all-inclusive three-day trip July 15-18, 2020. The experience includes the most intense and exciting whitewater rafting in Colorado, a trip to the “World’s Scariest Skycoaster” at Royal Gorge Bridge and Park, exotic supercar driving and an up-close pit pass to the Parts Plus Motorsports hospitality event with Parts Plus Top Fuel driver Clay Millican.