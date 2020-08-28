Connect with us

The Network Academy Releases Spanish Courses

 

The Network recently announced the release of Spanish courses through the Network Academy. These courses have been translated by professional, Spanish-speaking instructors. The selection of Spanish OnDemand content includes topics such as techniques for using diagnostic tools, a complete electrical/electronic series, automotive HVAC, diagnostic processes, and more.

Spanish courses include:

  • Basic Labscope Connection and Setup
  • Brain Teasers VI
  • Electronic Throttle
  • Electronics 101
  • HVAC Controls
  • Scanner Diag.
  • Vehicle Electronics Fundamentals 1_Defining Electronics
  • Vehicle Electronics Fundamentals 2 Electrical Measurements
  • Vehicle Electronic Series Part 3
  • Vehicle Electronics Fundamentals 4_Complex Sensor Testing
  • Vehicle Electronics Fundamentals 5_Module Testing
  • Vehicle Electronics Fundamentals Part 6 – Reading Schematics
  • Diagnose Vehicle Networks
  • Voltage Drop Testing Techniques

Additional topics are being frequently added. Enrollment in the Network Academy is free to all.

