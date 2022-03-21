The March Digital Edition Is Now Available To Download, Read

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s March issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.
In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on using fuel trim to diagnose drivability issues when no codes are present; diagnostic strategies for solving VVT issues; the opportunities EVs will still present to your shop; why spark plug service is so important and shouldn’t be overlooked; a look at the evolution of the serpentine belt design and function; and more.
Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.