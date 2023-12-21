Take 5 Oil Change Celebrates 1,000th Location Grand Opening

Take 5 Oil Change celebrated a significant milestone with the grand opening of its 1,000th location. “This marks an extraordinary achievement, propelling the brand’s growth by more than 1400% since its acquisition by Driven Brands in 2016,” the company said.

“This is a major milestone for our brand, which started with humble beginnings as a local oil change shop in New Orleans back in the 1980s,” said Mo Khalid, EVP and group president, maintenance at Driven Brands. “Since acquiring Take 5 Oil Change with just 50 locations, we have seen tremendous growth and have more in the pipeline to look forward to.”

The newest service center, operated by franchisee Purple Square Group and located in Fort Pierce, Florida, hosted a 1,000th grand opening celebration in honor of the milestone. The event featured Take 5’s partners and premier oil suppliers, RelaDyne and Mobil 1.

RelaDyne showcased a sprint car exhibition and hosted a meet and greet with accomplished sprint car driver, Logan Schuchart. Mobil 1, one of Take 5’s newest collaborators, added to the excitement with a NASCAR vehicle display and an immersive racing simulator, “creating an unforgettable experience for attendees,” Take 5 Oil Change said.

As part of its commitment to local communities, Take 5 Oil Change will make a charitable donation of $5,000 to GraceWay Village, which serves the Fort Pierce community. GraceWay Village is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting residents who face challenges related to poverty, food scarcity, homelessness, and other pressing needs. Take 5 Oil Change’s support of local communities runs deep. Throughout 2023, Take 5 Oil Change locations collectively raised over $1.1 million for children’s hospitals nationwide and organizations supporting active military, veterans, and their families, the company said.

The stay-in-your-car oil change franchise climbed the ranks on the Franchise Times’ Top 400 and Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 lists in 2023, coming in at #87 and #106, respectively.