Stellantis Expands & Enhances Parts Business in North America

To further enhance and expand its replacement parts and service business in North America, Stellantis announced the bproauto aftermarket parts brand as its new line of quality replacement parts. Following decades of success in Europe and other international markets, including the Middle East and South America, the bproauto parts portfolio is available for most makes and models to help combat the rapidly changing aftermarket and the long-term shift to electrification as vehicles and their components are becoming increasingly complex and digital, Stellantis said.

The brand’s OE-backed parts come with up to a two-year/unlimited-mile warranty. In addition, batteries have up to a two-year, free replacement coverage, and brake pads carry a limited lifetime warranty.

“With the introduction of bproauto, we’re further enhancing the customer experience by offering a new, competitively priced, private label line of high-quality, factory-backed parts for most makes and models,” said Mike Koval, head of Mopar North America. “While Mopar will remain the global original- equipment parts and authentic accessories brand for Stellantis, bproauto will offer an alternative for nearly all brands and all cars – new, used, owned rented or shared. With Mopar and bproauto, our dealerships offer a 360-degree, multi-brand, one-stop-shop solution for nearly all customers, all vehicles and all brands.”

In North America, 30 parts categories will be available for most makes and models to support the ongoing transition of the automotive repair industry. Additional product lines will phase into the Stellantis dealership network.

Stellantis said the following parts are available now from bproauto:

• Air filters

• Batteries

• Brake pads

• Brake rotors

• Hub bearings

• Oil and oil filters

• Tire-pressure monitoring systems

Additional high-quality products coming from bproauto will include:

ABS sensors

A/C compressors A/C condensers

A/C evaporators

Alternators

Ball joints

Battery cables

Brake calipers

Brake hardware

Bulbs

Chemicals

Control arms

Filtration: cabin and transmission fuel injectors

Fuel pump modules

Functional fluids

Headlamps

Ignition coils

Lubricants

O2 sensors

Radiators

Shocks

Spark plugs

Spark plug wires

Starters

Struts

Taillamps

Thermostats

Tie-rod ends

Timing belts/tensioners U-joints

Water pumps

Wiper blades

For more information, visit bproautoparts.com.