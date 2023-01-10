Standard Motor Products Announces Pro Training Power Hour

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announced its Pro Training Power Hour – a free, live/virtual technical series presented by Standard’s professional trainers, geared toward technicians. It will include Standard Pro Training On-Site and Live-Virtual training sessions, an On-Demand library, and a Masters Series.

The first live event of 2023 will cover Heater Core Best Practices and will take place on Wednesday, January 11th at 12:15 p.m. EST.

Other topics to be included in the Power Hour include: Servicing Electric Vehicles; Variable Valve Timing Diagnostic Tips; Air Conditioning Best Practices; Drive-by-Wire Technology; Turbocharger Service; Active Grille Shutters; and more, according to SMP.

SMP says the Standard Pro Training team completed 2022 with more than 800 in-person and live-virtual classes attended by over 30,000 professional technicians. In response to technicians’ growing interest in continuing education, Standard Pro Training has already scheduled 1,100 classes for the coming year. Approximately 150 of these sessions are scheduled to be shot live in the Pro Training studio and streamed via Pro Training’s new virtual platform. Additionally, the Pro Training On-Demand library is being updated each month with fresh technical content.

“We understand that there is great demand for continued training among technicians, and Standard has risen to the challenge to deliver the best training in the industry,” said Jack Ramsey, senior vice president sales and marketing, SMP. “We know that technicians are busy, so we offer multiple ways to train to suit a variety of schedules.”

Technicians and industry professionals can register for this session and future sessions at ProTrainingPowerHour.com.