Standard Motor Products Adds 10,000th Subscriber To Standard Brand YouTube Channel



Standard Motor Products (SMP) has announced that its Standard Brand YouTube channel has surpassed 10,000 subscribers.

Since launching in 2010, SMP’s Standard Brand YouTube channel has accrued more than 13 million minutes of watch time, 7 million video views, 20,000 shares and significant year-over-year subscriber growth. In 2018 alone, the channel added nearly 5,000 subscribers – a 52 percent increase from the previous year.

SMP says the channel’s growth has been driven by the company’s installation videos. With hundreds of videos available – including videos in Spanish and French – Standard’s YouTube channel has become an invaluable resource for any professional technician who’s looking for accessible, real-world training to stay on top of the latest automotive technology. Every installation video on the channel is developed by SMP’s award-winning training department, which is based in Irving, Texas. The training team also develops the curriculum for Standard Pro Training On-Demand, on-site and hands-on courses.

In addition to training videos, the channel features an array of sales, product and engineering videos that highlight Standard’s product quality advantages.

Commenting on the milestone, Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, stated, “As a full-service supplier who strives to offer more than just a part in the box, we’re proud to make automotive training accessible to both our loyal customers and YouTube subscribers.”

To learn more about the Standard Brand YouTube channel, visit StandardBrand.com.